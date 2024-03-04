Popular Westfield Pizzeria To Close After 50 Years

Elm Pizzeria, at 38 N. Elm St. in Westfield, has been in business for 50 years, but the owners — brothers Nick and Steve Theodorakis — decided to sell the property to Westfield Electroplating Company, according to WWLP.

The brothers intended to close on Wednesday, March 6, but overwhelming customer support has deleted their supplies, the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

Elm Pizza will open for the final time on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with a limited menu. The restaurant will close at 2 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.