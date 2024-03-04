Mostly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

Popular Westfield Pizzeria To Close After 50 Years

A beloved pizzeria in Hampden County announced it will close its doors for good on Tuesday, March 5. 

Elm Pizza will close on Tuesday, March 5.&nbsp;

Elm Pizza will close on Tuesday, March 5. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Elm Pizzeria, at 38 N. Elm St. in Westfield, has been in business for 50 years, but the owners — brothers Nick and Steve Theodorakis — decided to sell the property to Westfield Electroplating Company, according to WWLP

The brothers intended to close on Wednesday, March 6, but overwhelming customer support has deleted their supplies, the restaurant said on its Facebook page

Elm Pizza will open for the final time on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with a limited menu. The restaurant will close at 2 p.m. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE