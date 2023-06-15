Partly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Police Investigating Shooting In Springfield; Victim Expected To Survive

Police in Hampden County are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday, June 14, that sent a man to the hospital. 

Springfield police
Springfield police Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Springfield police responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Dwight Street, where they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Responders took him to an area hospital for treatment. 

Police secured the area, but they did not find any suspects. Springfield detectives are investigating. 

Authorities ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact investigators at 413-787-6355. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE