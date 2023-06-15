Police Investigating Shooting In Springfield; Victim Expected To Survive

Springfield police responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Dwight Street, where they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Responders took him to an area hospital for treatment.

Police secured the area, but they did not find any suspects. Springfield detectives are investigating.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact investigators at 413-787-6355.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.