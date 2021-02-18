Woman Charged With Murder For The Grisly Killing Of A Palmer Woman In February

A woman is being charged with murder following the gruesome killing of a Palmer woman earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, police arrested Brenda Mayhew, 54, of Palmer, and charged her with murder, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

Mayhew allegedly killed Marcia Wilson, 68, of Palmer, in the victim’s Fox Street home on the morning of Monday, Feb. 8.

When police arrived at Wilson's home they found a horrific scene. They allegedly saw Wilson, in her nightgown, lying face down with stab wounds in her chest and torso surrounded by large amounts of blood splattered on the walls and floor, according to MassLive.

Palmer Police went to Wilson's home around 8 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting an incident there that killed one person and left two others wounded, the DA said.

When police arrived on the scene, they had to force their entry into the dwelling. They soon discovered Wilson then located two other people who had been injured. These victims, who have not been named, were transported to the hospital for treatment for their injuries, the DA said.

Following some investigation, Mayhew was arrested about a week after the killing and charged with murder for “her alleged responsibility in the homicide,” the DA said. She was arrested at Baystate Medical Center.

The investigation into the Wilson homicide by Palmer Police and the District Attorney’s Office is ongoing.

