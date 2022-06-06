Two Shot On Roadway In Springfield

Police are investigating after two men were shot on a street in Western Massachusetts.

The incident took place in Springfield around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5 in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

When Springfield police arrived on the scene to investigate a Shotspotter activation, they found two men who had received gunshot wounds, said Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police.

Both men were transported to Baystate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Walsh said.

The Springfield detective bureau is investigating.

