Three-Alarm Fire By Bondi's Island

A three-alarm fire is burning at a landfill near Bondi’s Island.

Thick, brown-gray smoke is shooting into the air from brush piles outside of Bondi's. On social media, people are reporting being able to smell fumes from their nearby homes. Smoke is covering parts of downtown Springfield.

West Springfield and Agawam fire departments have responded to the brush fire, according to Agawam Police.

The fire was first reported around *1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15. It is located at the landfill and incinerator, according to MassLive.

Bondi's Island is a waste-water treatment facility on the West Springfield-Agawam border off Route 5.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Corrected: A previous version of this article indicated the fire started later in the day. The fire began around 1 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.