Suspect Nabbed With Firearm, Drugs After Chase Through Backyards In Western Mass

A Western Massachusetts man is facing a host of charges after taking police on a brief chase before being apprehended with drugs and illegal weapons, officials said.

Dalton Police Sgt. Bustin Buzzella was on patrol when he attempted to stop local resident Steven Santana, age 30, for allegedly driving 57 mph in a 35 mph zone. It is alleged that when Buzzella and Officer Nickolas Gaudette attempted to stop Santana, he proceeded to speed away.

For several minutes, Santana took police on a. chase through several backyards and behind Sugar Hill before he was eventually stopped and taken into custody on Chamberlain Avenue.

According to police, during the chase, a backpack was thrown from Santana’s vehicle, which was recovered by investigators. Inside the bag was a handgun, knife, drugs, and a scale.

Santana was charged with failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, operating with a suspended driver's license and speeding. Further charges are pending due to what was recovered inside the backpack. Santana was released following his arrest and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

