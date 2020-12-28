Suspect And Victim In Apparent Christmas Day Murder-Suicide Identified

A Windsor Locks soapmaker was apparently killed by her husband in her mother's home in a suspected murder-suicide on Christmas Day, according to police.

Both 55-year-old Cindy Liquori, owner of Cindy's Soap Cottage in East Windsor, and her husband 59-year-old John Liquori were found dead at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday. Dec. 25 at 33 Dale St. in Windsor Locks. The pair lived at 900 Suffield St. and, according to police, the home where their bodies were found belonged to Cindy's 77-year-old mother Clair R. Palmer.

The couple was found with "significant trauma, which was not compatible with life," according to Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Lampson, and were pronounced dead approximately 10 minutes after police received a 911 call and arrived at the scene, police said. According to reporting by Patch, both parties suffered severe gunshot wounds.

Specifics on the nature of the wounds or the motive of the apparent murder-suicide have yet to be released as of Monday, Dec. 28. Windsor Locks Police Chief Eric Osanitsch said on Friday, Dec. 25 that there was no threat to public safety in relation to this incident.

According to his LinkedIn profile, John Liquori was a practicing lawyer for 32 years and worked from his home on Suffield Street. Cindy Liquori was profiled in Patch after its readers nominated her store, Cindy's Soap Cottage, as the East Windsor business of the year.

In addition to handmade soaps, Cindy and her mother sold oils, CBD products, and lotions, as well as sold hand sanitizers and masks amid the pandemic.

A sign at the store on 27 Main Street said the boutique was closed due to a "family emergency."

