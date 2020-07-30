Springfield Teen Turns Himself In, To Face Holyoke Murder Charge

A suspect in the fatal shooting in Holyoke on Wednesday, July 29, has been arrested.

On Thursday, July 30, Skyzen Encarnacion, 19, of Springfield turned himself in at the Springfield Police Station in connection with the killing, police said.

Encarnacion is being charged with murder.

The victim is Carlos Ruemmele, 23, of Springfield, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

Police were called to the intersection of Holyoke Street and Lower Westfield Road, over by the Holyoke Mall, for a shooting on Wednesday, July 29, at about 6 p.m. When they arrived, no one was at the scene. Soon after, police were alerted to shots fired and a male gunshot wound victim had been transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died, the D.A. said.

