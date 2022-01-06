Springfield Shooting Victim Dies From Injuries

A Western Massachusetts man has died after being shot.

Police in Hampden County responded to the incident around 6:50 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Hayden Ave.

According to Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police, the victim was found near the intersection of Cambridge and Burr streets.

Walsh said officers found a scene on Hayden Avenue as well.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died of his injures, Walsh said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-a-Tip. Text (CRIMES), type SOLVE and your Tip.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

