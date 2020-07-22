Springfield Police Officer Sentenced To Anger Management Classes Following Clash in Lobby

Springfield Police Officer Jefferson Petrie has pleaded guilty to assaulting a civilian back in 2017.

Petrie pleaded guilty in March, court records show, when he agreed to take anger management classes and stay 100 yards from the victim, Jerry Bellamy. In exchange for complying with the sentence, Petrie’s charges will be dismissed after one year, MassLive reported.

Bellamy, however, is not done with the courts. He is suing Petrie and three other officers in U.S. District Court that alleges assault and batter, false arrest, malicious prosecution, and civil rights violation, according to court documents.

The court case stems from a June 29, 2017 incident in the Springfield Police Department lobby that was caught on surveillance camera. The video shows Bellamy, 48, enter the 130 Pearl St. lobby. Bellamy said he was there to dispute a ticket. Bellamy said he was greeted by Petrie who allegedly said “What’s your f’ing problem,” and Bellamy responded with similar language, court documents state.

Then Petrie comes out from behind his post at the public window, which is protected by glass, clutches Bellamy by the throat and forces him outside, according to surveillance video.

Bellamy said three other officers - Colin Cochrane, Ruben Borrero, and Thomas Sheehan - joined Petrie in pushing Bellamy to the ground.

Bellamy was arrested that day and charged with assault and battery and resisting arrest. Those charges have been dropped by the Hampden District Attorney.

Prior to this, the Springfield Police and a city civilian review board both found that Petrie was innocent in the 2017 incident.

