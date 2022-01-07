Springfield Man With Invalid Temporary Plate Nabbed For Illegal Firearm Possession, Police Say

A man is facing charges after police said a traffic stop led to the discovery of a firearm and ammunition in Western Massachusetts.

Troopers were patrolling Route 91 in Springfield at about midnight on Thursday, Dec. 23, when they saw a black BMW sedan near Exit 8 with a Vermont paper temporary license plate that wasn't valid, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The troopers pulled the BMW over after exiting Route 91 and turning onto Noble Street, police said.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Fatiah Garland, of Springfield, exited the BMW because it was going to be towed from the scene, as there was no active registration or insurance, State Police reported.

While checking the trunk, troopers found a 9mm Polymer pistol and a high-capacity magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, police said.

State Police said Garland does not have a license to carry firearms.

Authorities said Garland was arrested and charged with the following:

Illegal possession of a firearm, second offense

Possession of firearm/ammunition without FID card, subsequent offense

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Improper storage of a firearm

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

License plate violation

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.