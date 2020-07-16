Springfield Man Steals Two Dogs; Only One Makes It Back To Owner

A Springfield man, accused of kidnapping two dogs, has been arrested on a raft of charges.

Only one of the dogs made it back to its owners.

Wesley Bowleg, 24, of Chestnut Street, was arrested on July 8 at around 10:20 a.m. on Page Boulevard and charged with: breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, two counts of assault and battery, assault and battery with serious bodily injury, witness intimidation and two counts of larceny under $1,200, police said.

Bowleg allegedly broke into a Davenport Street home on the morning of July 7, assaulted a person who was there and stole the family’s dog, a black cocker spaniel, police said. The victim was treated at Bay State Medical Center.

Later that day, officers responded to a report of a dog being hit by a car on Page Boulevard - the dog matched the description of the one Bowleg took earlier in the day, police said. The animal was pronounced dead, on scene, by Animal Control.

On July 8 Bowleg allegedly asked his employer to borrow some money and was denied, police said. In response, Bowledg allegedly stole his employer’s dog. Officers arrested Bowleg later that day. The dog was okay, police said.

