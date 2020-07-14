Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Hampden, MA
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Hampden, MA

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Springfield Man Charged In Pittsfield Shooting

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Police make arrest in Pittsfield shooting case.
Police make arrest in Pittsfield shooting case. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Pittsfield one week ago.

Myron Crapps, 29, Springfield, was arrested Monday, July 13, by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Springfield Police Department, according to WWLP.

The alleged shooting occurred July 7 on Kent Avenue in Pittsfield where police found a 43-year-old woman had sustained a non-life threatening injury due to a firearm, said Pittsfield police Lt. John Soules in a statement.

Crapps is being charged with assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.