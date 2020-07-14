Springfield Man Charged In Pittsfield Shooting

A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Pittsfield one week ago.

Myron Crapps, 29, Springfield, was arrested Monday, July 13, by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Springfield Police Department, according to WWLP.

The alleged shooting occurred July 7 on Kent Avenue in Pittsfield where police found a 43-year-old woman had sustained a non-life threatening injury due to a firearm, said Pittsfield police Lt. John Soules in a statement.

Crapps is being charged with assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

