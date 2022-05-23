Seen Him? Alert Issued For 25-Year-Old Who's Gone Missing In Chicopee

Law enforcement agencies in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old man who has not been seen for days.

In Hampden County, an alert was issued and photos were released of Kareem Diabate, who was last seen on Thursday, May 19 in Chicopee.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Diabate was last seen walking on Chicopee Street in the direction of Holyoke.

Police described Diabate as being 6-foot-5 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown eyes, and short black hair in a faded style.

Diabate also has a cross tattoo on his forearm.

Investigators noted that Diabate is also known to frequent West Springfield.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department by calling (413) 594-1700 or the Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.

