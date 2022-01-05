Resort Worker Killed By Snowmobile In Berkshires, Officials Say

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit is investigating an apparent accidental death at a Western Massachusetts resort.

According to Andrew McKeever, of the Berkshires District Attorney's Office, detectives responded to the Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock on Tuesday, Jan. 4, following a snow groomer and a snowmobile collision.

Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough, died after the snow groomer operator backed into the snowmobile she was operating, McKeever said.

Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol and Northern Berkshire EMS personnel attempted to save Francoeur’s life, but ultimately a Northern Berkshire EMS paramedic pronounced her dead around 11:20 a.m., he added.

According to witness statements, Francoeur was working as a snowmaker and the snowmobile she was operating was stopped on the mountain when the snow groomer operator backed into the vehicle.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of Francoeur’s body to determine the cause and manner of death.

Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit’s investigation is ongoing.

