Police In MA Announce Death Of Retired K9 Who Served Department For Years

Nicole Valinote
A Massachusetts police department has announced the death of Daisy, a retired K9 who served the department for years.

The Williamstown Police Department in Berkshire County said Daisy died on Monday, Jan. 3, following a short battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

The department said Daisy was handled by Chief Michael Ziemba until she retired and "served the department well for many years." She was trained with Blue, who was the department's first K9.

Daisy's role with the department was to help locate those who are missing or wanted and to bond with the community.

The police department expressed gratitude for Daisy's years of service. 

"Now we hope she will run free with her old friend Blue while looking down over K-9 Officer Anthony Duprat and K-9 Shelby," the department said.

