Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police

One person was killed in an early morning three-car crash in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets in Springfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter.

One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene while two other drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles, Walsh said.

The crash is under investigation.

