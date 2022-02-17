Contact Us
One Killed After Crashing Into Hydrant In Springfield

Kathy Reakes
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A Western Massachusetts moped rider was killed after crashing into a fire hydrant.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Boston Road in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, an adult man was riding a moped when he crashed into a fire hydrant.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.