One Killed After Crashing Into Hydrant In Springfield

A Western Massachusetts moped rider was killed after crashing into a fire hydrant.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Boston Road in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, an adult man was riding a moped when he crashed into a fire hydrant.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

