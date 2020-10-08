Observation Of Alleged Drug Deal Leads To 4 Arrests

After observing a suspected drug deal, Springfield Police seized the 123rd illegal firearm recovered in the city this year.

The incident also led to four arrests.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, at around 11 a.m., Springfield Police saw a suspected drug deal in the parking lot on the 500 block of Sumner Avenue, after which the suspects drove away in two vehicles.

Police stopped one of the vehicles on Sumner Avenue and allegedly found 69 bags of heroin and a bag of cocaine, police said.

Gary Powell and Rene Letendre were the passengers in the vehicle and were each arrested on drug charges, police said.

Soon after, police spotted the second motor vehicle involved in the suspected drug deal at the Cumberland Farms on Belmont Avenue. Police took the vehicle’s passengers - Amable Aristy and Christine Clotsos - into custody and performed a safety check on Aristy. Police allegedly found a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband and recovered more than $3,700 in cash. Through this incident, Aristy allegedly violated his parole in New York State and will be issued a federal arrest warrant, police said.

All in all, four people were arrested, and here are their charges:

Amable Aristy, 41, Bronx, New York, has been charged with carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way, possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license to carry, distribution of a class A drug, distribution of a class B drug, armed career criminal with three prior offenses, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said.

Christine Clotsos, 37, of Woodside, New York, has been charged with distribution of a class A drug and distribution of a class B drug, police said.

Gary Powell, 50, of West Springfield, has been charged with possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug, police said.

Rene Letendre, 49, of West Springfield, has been charged with possession of a class A drug, police said.

