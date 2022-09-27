Northampton Physical Therapist Gets Probation In Indecent Assault Case: DA

A Northampton physical therapist who was convicted of inappropriately touching a patient won't serve jail time if he can behave for two years, authorities said.

Edward Kostek, 42, of South Hadley was convicted on Thursday, Sept. 22, of indecent assault for touching a female patient multiple times during separate sessions, the Northampton District Attorney's Office said. A judge gave him a two-year suspended sentence and probation after hearing from the victim on Tuesday. Kostek must also stay away from the woman and undergo sex offender evaluation and treatment.

The woman said she started seeing Kostek at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services after she hurt her neck in a car crash in 2019. She said Kostek groped her on three separate occasions.

“It haunts me daily,” the woman told the court.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington asked the judge to sentence Kostek to two years in prison, have no contact with patients, and serve probation after his release. But his defense attorney asked for the suspended sentence because he has no prior criminal record and is the breadwinner for his family. The attorney said Kostek also faced professional repercussions as his physical therapy career was over following the conviction, the prosecutor relayed in a press release.

The judge said her ruling was within the sentencing guidelines but admitted there "is no perfect sentence" in this case.

DA Covington thanked the victim for coming forward and confronting Kostek.

“The defendant abused his position of trust and care. The survivor showed great strength in coming forward,” Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington said. “Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to report these crimes to their local police departments or the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.”

