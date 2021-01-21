No More Bail: Arrest Of 4 City Men Out On Bail Shows Need For Change, Police Say

Springfield Police and Mayor Sarno are using the recent arrest of four men, out on bail for charges that include rape and armed robbery, as examples of why alleged violent, repeat offenders should wait for trial behind bars

The Springfield men were arrested at various locations in the city on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. for probation violations that included removing a personal, court-ordered GPS monitor, police said.

“These arrests amplify our calls and the need to hold violent repeat offenders,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Claprood in a statement. “They all snubbed their noses at the court system by violating probation and the terms of their release. These are perfect examples of individuals who should not be re-released into our neighborhoods until their case is adjudicated.”

“Again, we see firearms charges but now we find an individual in violation of their probation pending child rape charges,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement. “I pray that the victim and their families stay safe and I would ask the courts to take these new violations and take the appropriate actions necessary to keep our streets and our community and residents safe.”

The purpose of bail is to make sure that a person accused of a crime shows up to court after they’re released from jail or from being held at a police station. "Bail isn’t a form of punishment," the Massachusetts Municipal Court System explained. "It’s a way of helping ensure that a defendant will appear in court at a later date."

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested:

Jonathan Torres, 35, Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7:35 a.m, on an arrest warrant for a probation violation, police said. Torres was out on a $1,000 bail pending trial for charges of rape of a child with force and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, police said.

Alfonzo Dixon, 57, Tuesday, Jan. 19, around 7:30 a.m., on an arrest warrant for a probation violation, police said. Dixon allegedly cut off his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet and was out on a $5,000 bail pending trial for charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a firearm without an FID card subsequent offense, two counts of distribution of a class B drug, and possession with intent to distribute a class B drug, police said.

Julio Rosa, 38, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 6:35 a.m. on an arrest warrant for probation violation. Rosa wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet and was out on $10,000 bail pending trial for charges that include three counts of improper storage of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a firearm with three prior violent/drug crimes, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a class A drug subsequent offense, and possession of a class B drug subsequent offense, police said.

Lorenzo Vaughn, 24, around 8 a.m., on an arrest warrant for a probation violation, police said. Vaughn was out on bail pending trial for charges consisting of two counts of armed robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of armed carjacking, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of ammunition without an FID card, two counts of receiving stolen property less than $1,200, and carrying a firearm without a license, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.