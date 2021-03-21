Neighborhood Complaints Lead To Arrest Of Alleged Fentanyl Dealer

Following complaints from concerned citizens, officers conducting surveillance at a Massachusetts intersection arrested a man for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl.

The officers from the Worcester Police Department Neighborhood Response Team were conducting surveillance in the area of Pleasant and Russell Street just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 after complaints of drug dealing.

They observed a man, later identified as Joel Ramos, age 38, of Worcester, come out of a residence and meet a male behind a building, said police.

Ramos conducted a hand-to-hand transaction with the man, who left with a clenched hand, according to police.

At that point, officers stopped the second man and discovered multiple bags of what appeared to be Fentanyl, according to police.

Officers continued monitoring Ramos, and observed him holding a large bag of what appeared to be Fentanyl, said police.

Ramos went to a nearby pickup truck and placed the bag inside, police said.

Ramos was stopped by the officers, who discovered several additional bags of what appeared to Fentanyl, said police.

Ramos was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of distribution of a Class A substance, and one count of trafficking in Fentanyl over 10 grams.

