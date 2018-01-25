Nearly 80 Grams Of Crack, Cocaine Seized Following I-91 Chase

A speeding Kia led to a recent, major drug bust in Franklin County’s only city.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, around 7 p.m., State Police Troopers patrolling Route 91 in Greenfield observed a gray Kia sedan allegedly making numerous marked lanes violations while speeding, police said.

Troopers flicked on their emergency lights and sirens to get the Kia to pull over, but the vehicle allegedly accelerated and failed to stop for the officers, police said.

Shortly after the chase began, the troopers dropped it and alerted area police departments to the vehicle’s description and whereabouts. Although police did not give a reason for why they stopped the cruiser’s pursuit of the suspect, it is common for officers to forgo a chase if the risk to the public is too great.

It didn’t take long before Troopers were informed of a Kia that had crashed into several trees in Bernardston.

The vehicle was unoccupied when police arrived on the scene, police said. A K-9 unit and police officers searched the area. About an hour later, police found two suspects, barefoot - Raphael Cruz-Crespo, 25, and Izabella Martin, 25, both of New Britain, Connecticut, police said.

Police at the scene of the crash allegedly discovered 33 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine and another large bag of about 47 grams of a substance suspected to be crack, police said.

ARRESTED

Cruz-Crespo and Martin were transported to a hospital for treatment to their injuries and were then arrested.

Cruz-Crespo is being charged with 2 counts of trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug law, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage/crash, marked lanes violation, and speeding, police said. Cruz-Crespo is also charged with being a fugitive from justice as there was a warrant out for his arrest at the time the Massachusetts State Police and local officers made their bust.

Martin was charged with 2 counts of trafficking in cocaine, and conspiracy to violate drug law, police said.

Bail was set for Martin at $3,500. Cruz-Crespo is being held without bail, police said. The duo was scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court.

