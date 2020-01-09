Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Motorcyclist Dies Following Late-Night Crash In Springfield

The neighborhood in which the fatal collision occurred.
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a motor vehicle on Sumner Avenue in Springfield, Monday, Aug. 31.

The crash, which happened around 11:30 p.m. near Castle Street, is under investigation, police said.

Police said a car was backing out of a driveway onto Sumner when a motorcycle rider collided with the vehicle, according to WesternMass News.

The motorcyclist was a 30-year-old man. No other identifying information has been released at this time. 

