Missing Local Man Found Inside Burning Vehicle In Another State

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
Fransisco "Paco" Roman
Fransisco "Paco" Roman Photo Credit: Chicopee PD

A Chicopee man that had been missing since Christmas Eve was found dead in Connecticut.

On Monday, Dec. 28, Hartford Police said the body discovered in a recent car fire was that of missing man Fransisco “Paco” Roman, 28, Chicopee.

The last time Roman was seen alive was Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, in Chicopee Center. His body was discovered in Hartford Saturday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

Chicopee Police put out an alert seeking the public’s help in finding Roman noting that he had a broken right leg and was walking on crutches. He drove an Acura ZDX.

Roman was discovered after Hartford Police responded to an emergency on Shultas Place around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, police saw a black Acura engulfed in flames, according to MassLive.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they reported finding a body inside the vehicle. An autopsy later confirmed Roman as the victim.

Chicopee and Hartford police are investigating the death and seeking witnesses or any information the public may have about the incident. People with information are asked to call Chiciopeee Police at (413) 594-1740 or Hartford Police at (860) 722-8477.

