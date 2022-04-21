Massachusetts State Police Announce Death Of Retired K9

State troopers are mourning the death of a retired K9 who served the Massachusetts State Police for 10 years.

State police announced the death of K9 Rocky on Thursday, April 21.

Police said Rocky was a partner to Trooper Jason Vital and retired in October.

"He was a hard worker and a faithful companion to his handler, and also to the Vital family," state police said in the announcement. "He is dearly missed by his family at home and the MSP family with whom he served. Free time now, Rocky, and endless fields of green for running and playing, on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. You more than earned it."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.