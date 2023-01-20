I'll Be Stealing Again By 6: Repeat Thief Tells Cops They Can't Stop Him: Police

A man has to have a code. For one Springfield man, that's stealing from pharmacies, authorities said. He is so committed to his craft that when police arrested him earlier this week, he brazenly told the officers, "I'll be out on bail and back at Walgreens at 6 a.m.," officials said.

Andrew Cronin, 24, was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday morning, Jan 20, when officers spotted him riding his bike near the intersection of Allen and Orange streets, Springfield police said. He is well known to authorities, and they knew he had an outstanding felony warrant connected to a 2017 shooting.

He's well known because he has repeatedly shoplifted from pharmacies in the area. But he's not very good at it. He's been arrested more than 20 times for shoplifting, police said.

But Cronin didn't want to be in handcuffs again, so he ran when he saw police. He jumped several fences, but he wasn't able to escape them. Officers caught him in the 300 block of Orange Street, police said.

As they cuffed him, Cronin made his bail proclamation that he'll be back at Walgreens after posting bail.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime as it impacts all consumers and oftentimes puts employees at risk," said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood. "This suspect is also the poster child of our backward judicial system as he openly mocked its effectiveness to deter criminals from committing crimes. Maybe this time this suspect will be held."

Cronin is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon on numerous charges, including:

Shoplifting by Asportation More than $250

Larceny from a Building

Possession of a Class E Drug (Gabapentin)

Arrest Warrant

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Assault & Battery with a Firearm

Assault & Battery with a Firearm

Attempted Assault & Battery with a Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Malicious Destruction of Property More than $1200

An officer was hurt during the chase for Cronin and was treated for hand and calf injuries at an area hospital.

