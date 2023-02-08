Hunter Finds Man's Remains In Westfield Park 3 Years After He Vanished: Police

A hunter looking for game in a Westfield park found more than he wanted when he unearthed the remains of a man who disappeared three years ago, authorities said.

Timothy Kolendo went missing in November 2019. He had a history of mental illness, and his friends said he may have been paranoid and wanted to get "off the grid" when he disappeared, Westfield police said. He left behind his cell phone and keys and vanished.

He was 53 when he went missing.

Police said there was no sign of foul play at his home, but they did not rule out that something could have happened to him elsewhere.

Western Mass News said Kolendo's body was found in a wooded and swampy area in Stanley Park. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified him through dental records.

This is the second body found in a Westfield park this week.

Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo ran into a swampy area of a Westfield park last week during a traffic stop. Police found his body on Sunday.

