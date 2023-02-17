Guns, Stacks Of Cash, Heroin: Police Bust Suspected Trafficker Following Holyoke Raid

Police and federal agents raided a home in Holyoke earlier this week to bust a man suspected of trafficking heroin and found a stockpile of drugs, cash, and an unlicensed gun, authorities said.

Angel Carrasquillo, 32, faces several charges following the Wednesday, Feb. 15, search of his home, including heroin trafficking — 200 grams or more, unlicensed possession of a firearm, having an assault rifle without a license, and other drug offenses, Holyoke police said in a Facebook post.

Officers said they found a Glock 43 with an extended magazine, a cache of drugs, and wads of cash at the 822 Dwight Street house.

Along with Holyoke narcotics detectives, Hampden County Narcotics Task Force members, FBI, DEA, ATF agents, and the Hampden County Sheriff's Office took part in the raid.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.