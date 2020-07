The Hampden County District Attorney's Office has identified Jose Bonilla as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday night in Holyoke.

Bonilla, 43, of Holyoke, was found by police Monday at around 9:45 p.m. by 56 Suffolk St. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died, according to WWLP.

Holyoke Police are still investigating the shooting.

