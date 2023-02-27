Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Springfield Home: Firefighters

One person was injured after a car crashed into a Springfield home late Sunday night, Feb. 26, authorities said.

The driver slammed into the home at 164 Goodwin St. just after 10:45 p.m. and had to pull themselves out of the wreckage, the Springfield Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived moments later and evaluated the driver before rushing them to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not release the driver's name or if they would face any fines or charges from the wreck.

No other injuries were reported. The home's residents weren't displaced because of the damage from the crash.

