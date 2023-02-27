Contact Us
Police & Fire

Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Springfield Home: Firefighters

Josh Lanier
A car plowed into this home at 164 Goodwin St. in Springfield late Sunday night, firefighters said.
One person was injured after a car crashed into a Springfield home late Sunday night, Feb. 26, authorities said. 

The driver slammed into the home at 164 Goodwin St. just after 10:45 p.m. and had to pull themselves out of the wreckage, the Springfield Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived moments later and evaluated the driver before rushing them to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities did not release the driver's name or if they would face any fines or charges from the wreck. 

No other injuries were reported. The home's residents weren't displaced because of the damage from the crash. 

