Children Busted With Guns, Drugs In Chicopee Raid: Police

A 15 and 13-year-old were arrested earlier this week after police raided an apartment they were in that had an illegal gun and other firearms, heroin, and cocaine inside, officials said.

Springfield police had been watching the 15-year-old for months on a potential illegal gun investigation but decided to arrest him on Tuesday, Feb. 28, when they learned he had a weapon, authorities said.

Investigators raided two apartments in the 200 block of E. Main Street in Chicopee and found a ghost gun, a loaded firearm, two high-capacity magazines, bullets, 3.5 grams of cocaine, and 310 bags of heroin, Springfield police said.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspects because of their age. They will be arraigned later, and their charges were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.