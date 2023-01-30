Child, Woman Shot In Springfield, Police Searching For Answers

Springfield police are investigating a double shooting over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, when they received a ShotSpotter alert in the areas of Marlborough and Suffolk streets, a spokesperson tweeted. Police found the scene on Suffolk but no victims.

They turned up later at Baystate Medical Center at different times. An underaged girl who had serious injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries were admitted to the hospital later that day, he said.

Police did not release any information on the identity of the victims.

