Child Porn: Chicopee Man Who Had 100+ Videos On His Phone Pleads Guilty: Feds

A Chicopee man who had more than 100 videos of child porn on his cell phone when police searched it has pleaded guilty this week to exploitation charges, authorities said.

Michael Geoffroy, age 36, admitted on Thursday, Fed. 16, to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of distributing child porn, and possessing the offending material, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Geoffroy faces potentially decades in prison and a lifetime of monitoring, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

Investigators said that Geoffroy created two videos and two images of child porn with a minor in December 2020 and shared those files in an internet chat room the same day. Police arrested him the next day and found a cache of disturbing images on his phone.

A federal jury indicted him on charges in January 2021.

