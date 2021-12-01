Chicopee Man Indicted On Child Porn Charges

A Chicopee man has recently been indicted for allegedly making and sharing child pornography in December.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts said that Michael Geoffroy, 35, of Chicopee has been indicted on three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Geoffroy is accused of distributing, possessing, and using a child to create child pornography in December.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.