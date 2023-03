A child and four adults were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in Western Massachusetts this week, officials said.

The five-car crash happened at 381 Cooley Street in Springfield around 7:20 a.m. on Friday, March 31, Springfield Fire Department said on Twitter.

Everyone involved was said to sustain serious but non-life-threatening injuries, SFD said. No other information was released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.