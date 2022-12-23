Central Mass Man Killed In Destructive 3-Alarm House Fire: Officials

One man is dead in a destructive three-alarm fire that ripped through a home in Central Massachusetts this week, officials said.

The fire was reported at a single-family lakeside home at 26 3rd Street in Brimfield around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey reports. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke spewing from the building.

Initial reports suggested one person was trapped inside the burning home, but officials did not provide that information. The fire, which required mutual aid from several surrounding departments, was contained in about an hour, Ostroskey said.

“On behalf of the Brimfield Fire Department, I want to express my deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contois. “This is a terrible time of year to suffer such a tragedy, and our hearts go out to them.”

Initial investigation does not suggest a suspicious fire but the cause and origin remain under investigation, officials said. The home was also deemed a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting one other resident who was displaced by the fire.

The man's identity has yet to be released.

