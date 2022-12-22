Person Reportedly Trapped Inside Burning Brimfield Home (DEVELOPING)

Crews were responding to a multi-alarm fire at a Central Massachusetts home where a person was reportedly trapped inside, unconfirmed reports said.

The fire broke out at 26 Third Street in Brimfield around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a Tweet from Quiet Corner Alerts.

The fire was quickly updated to three alarms and at least one person was reportedly trapped inside.

Daily Voice has reached out to Brimfield Fire for more information. This is a developing story so check back for more.

