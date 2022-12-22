Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: MANHUNT: 7 Charged With Gunning Down Man Outside Quincy Apartment: DA
Police & Fire

Person Reportedly Trapped Inside Burning Brimfield Home (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Brimfield Fire Department
Brimfield Fire Department Photo Credit: Brimfield Fire on Twitter

Crews were responding to a multi-alarm fire at a Central Massachusetts home where a person was reportedly trapped inside, unconfirmed reports said.

The fire broke out at 26 Third Street in Brimfield around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a Tweet from Quiet Corner Alerts.

The fire was quickly updated to three alarms and at least one person was reportedly trapped inside. 

Daily Voice has reached out to Brimfield Fire for more information. This is a developing story so check back for more. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.