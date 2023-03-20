Bank Robbery: Man Arrested 30 Minutes After Springfield Heist, Police Say

A 59-year-old man was arrested only about 30 minutes after he allegedly held up a Hampden County bank, authorities said.

Richard Villeneuve, 59, of Springfield, is charged with unarmed robbery in the Friday, March 17th heist, Springfield police said on Monday.

Officers said Villeneuve entered the TD Bank at 441 Cooley Street around 4:40 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash. They obliged but hit the silent panic button that alerted police to the robbery.

Police spotted Villeneuve on Hudson Street just after 5 p.m. and arrested him with the cash still in his pockets, authorities said. They returned it to the bank and took Villeneuve to jail.

