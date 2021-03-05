Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Arrest Made In Double Armed Robbery At Holyoke Mall

Kristin Palpini
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Matty Ring

A woman who allegedly committed two armed robberies at the Holyoke Mall Sunglass Hut has been arrested.

On Wednesday, March 3, Christen Lesnewski, 24, of Chicopee was arrested in Springfield by the Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshal’s Office on warrants issued by the Holyoke Police Department, WWLP reported.

Lesnewski is facing two charges of armed robbery while wearing a mask in connection with mall heists on Feb. 24 and Tuesday, March 2.

On Tuesday, around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a report that a woman had entered the Sunglass Hut, brandished a needle and demanded money. The employee gave her the cash and the suspect ran off.

A similar incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 24, when a woman went into the Hut, allegdly brandished a knife, and demanded money. She was given cash and fled.

Security camera footage led police to believe it was the same woman who held up the Sunglass Hut both times. No one was injured in either of the incidents.

