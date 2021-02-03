Suspect Allegedly Commits 2nd Armed Robbery At Holyoke Mall Within 7 Days

The same suspect who robbed the Sun Glasses Hut at the Holyoke Mall last week is believed to have robbed the place again.

On Tuesday, March 2, at around 11:30 a.m. Holyoke Police responded to a report of a female suspect who went into the store, brandished a needle, and demanded money, police said. The suspect then ran off.

Investigators believe the woman who robbed the store on March 2 is the same one who robbed it on Wednesday, Feb. 24, according to WesternMass News.

On that day, a store employee told police that a white woman with blond hair and wearing a gray hoodie brandished a knife and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

In both instances, the suspect allegedly ran off with stolen cash, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Holyoke Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the alleged thief from the photos provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (413) 322-6940.

