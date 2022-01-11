Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

40-Year-Old Vermont Woman Killed In Blandford Car Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A 40-year-old Vermont woman has died in a car crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police responded to the Hampden County crash involving a 2000 GMC Yukon on Beech Hill Road in Blandford around 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Massachusetts State Police report.

Initial investigation suggests that the woman, from Woodford, VT, lost control of her car and crashed off the right side of the road. The Yukon struck a tree before barreling down a 30-foot ditch, police continued. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other vehicles were involved, police said. The crash is under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.