One Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-91 In Longmeadow: Police

One person has died in an early morning multi-car crash on a major highway in Western Massachusetts this weekend, according to authorities.

State Troopers responded to the crash on I-91 North in Longmeadow just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

The crash resulted in one fatality and three others getting injured, State Police said. All three lanes were closed as a result and traffic was being diverted at Exit 49 in Enfield, CT.

All lanes were reopened just after 9:20 Sunday morning, police added. No other information was released. 

