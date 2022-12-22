'Beautiful Soul': Loved Ones Mourn Death Of West Springfield Woman Killed While Walking Her Dog

Neely Murray, a 25-year-old aspiring artist in West Springfield, was killed Tuesday evening, Dec. 20, after she was hit by a car as she walked her beloved dog near the intersection of Piper Road and Monastery Ave. Her dog also died in the crash.

As word spread online about her passing, memorials slowly began to trickle in, then flood her social media accounts. They lamented the loss of such a vibrant light and a young woman who had a bright future ahead of her.

Many of the posts reflected on Murray's artwork and her creative spirit.

While others just remembered her as a loving and caring friend.

The driver who crashed into Murray remained on the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said. Investigators have turned the case over to the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, but no charges have been filed.

Her family hasn't publically released any information on a funeral or memorial service as of Thursday night.

