Western Mass Man Indicted For Sexual Exploitation Of Children

A registered sex offender from Western Massachusetts is facing new charges for allegedly sexually exploiting children, federal authorities announced.

Brian Hohman, age 57, of Sandisfield in Berkshire County was indicted this week on multiple counts of child sexual exploitation offenses, according to acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell and Matthew B. Millhollin, the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston.

Specifically, Hohman was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of commission of a felony offense involving a minor when required to register as a sex offender.

Hohman, a Level 3 sex offender who once lived in Great Barrington, is being held on unrelated weapons charges in New Haven, Connecticut following his indictment for receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Prosecutors said that Hohman will make an appearance in federal court at a later date.

It is alleged that between October 2018 and July 2020, Hohman “employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct.”

The indictment further alleges that while doing that, Hohman committed a felony offense involving a minor while he was a registered sex offender.

If convicted of sexual exploitation of a child, Hohman faces up to 50 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a lifetime of supervised release.

On the felony offense, Hohman faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison in addition to any sentence imposed for the charges of sexual exploitation of children.

