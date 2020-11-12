Weekend Forecast: Freezing Rain, Snow Storm Developing For Wednesday

Freezing rain and frosty mornings are predicted for the weekend of Dec. 12-13 ahead of a developing snowstorm that could hit next week.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is predicting a 70 percent chance of freezing rain and patchy fog early Saturday morning. More showers could fall in the evening. Temperatures may reach a high of 42 degrees.

Sunday will be the more pleasant of the two days with no rain anticipated and temperatures expected to reach into the mid-50s. If you’re going out this may be the day to do it; a drop in temperatures is anticipated as a coastal storm that could dump snow on Massachusetts Wednesday night into Thursday, according to Dave Hayes, The Weather Nut.

