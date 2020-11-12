Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Weekend Forecast: Freezing Rain, Snow Storm Developing For Wednesday

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
New England weather map generated by NOAA on Friday, Dec. 11
New England weather map generated by NOAA on Friday, Dec. 11 Photo Credit: NOAA

Freezing rain and frosty mornings are predicted for the weekend of Dec. 12-13 ahead of a developing snowstorm that could hit next week.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is predicting a 70 percent chance of freezing rain and patchy fog early Saturday morning. More showers could fall in the evening. Temperatures may reach a high of 42 degrees.

Sunday will be the more pleasant of the two days with no rain anticipated and temperatures expected to reach into the mid-50s. If you’re going out this may be the day to do it; a drop in temperatures is anticipated as a coastal storm that could dump snow on Massachusetts Wednesday night into Thursday, according to Dave Hayes, The Weather Nut

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.