Was I Counted? Massachusetts Offers Mail-In Ballot Tracking

If you’re wondering whether your mail-in ballot made has been counted, Massachusetts allows residents to track their ballots.

The web page is simply called “Track My Ballot” and it is located within the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ division. In response to persistent lies about voting, Secretary William Gavin said all votes are counted regardless of whether they are made at a booth on the day of the election or early on.

Once on the site, enter your name, address as well as city/town/village. The site can tell voters where in the process their ballots are - en route, counted, etc.

The deadline to submit mail-in ballots for the November presidential election is Oct. 28. Ballots can be mailed to or dropped off at a resident’s town hall or a local ballot box. Ballots cannot be emailed or faxed.

There are 193 ballot drop boxes in Massachusetts. To locate one, go here.

