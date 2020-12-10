Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Was I Counted? Massachusetts Offers Mail-In Ballot Tracking

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Vote, election
Vote, election Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Silus Grock

If you’re wondering whether your mail-in ballot made has been counted, Massachusetts allows residents to track their ballots.

The web page is simply called “Track My Ballot” and it is located within the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ division. In response to persistent lies about voting, Secretary William Gavin said all votes are counted regardless of whether they are made at a booth on the day of the election or early on.

Once on the site, enter your name, address as well as city/town/village. The site can tell voters where in the process their ballots are - en route, counted, etc.

The deadline to submit mail-in ballots for the November presidential election is Oct. 28. Ballots can be mailed to or dropped off at a resident’s town hall or a local ballot box. Ballots cannot be emailed or faxed.

There are 193 ballot drop boxes in Massachusetts. To locate one, go here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.