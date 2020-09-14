Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Trick-Or-Treat? Nope. Springfield Nixes Door-to-Door Halloween Tradition

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
There will be no door-to-door trick-or-treating in Springfield this Halloween.
There will be no door-to-door trick-or-treating in Springfield this Halloween. Photo Credit: Pixabay photo illustration

There will be no door-to-door trick-or-treating in Springfield this Halloween.

It was a difficult decision, said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, crowded streets are a way for the virus to spread. 

“We’re still feeling and defeating a pandemic right now,” Sarno said.

Springfield isn't the first community to call of trick-or-treating, but it is one of the earlier decision-makers. Salem, a community where much of the economy is based on Halloween and spooky activities, decided in August to draw down on activities. 

Springfield is not banning Halloween, however. There is still fun to be had. Instead of trick-or-treating, the city is encouraging families to have online parties and contests along with car parades. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.