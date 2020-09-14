Trick-Or-Treat? Nope. Springfield Nixes Door-to-Door Halloween Tradition

There will be no door-to-door trick-or-treating in Springfield this Halloween.

It was a difficult decision, said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, crowded streets are a way for the virus to spread.

“We’re still feeling and defeating a pandemic right now,” Sarno said.

Springfield isn't the first community to call of trick-or-treating, but it is one of the earlier decision-makers. Salem, a community where much of the economy is based on Halloween and spooky activities, decided in August to draw down on activities.

Springfield is not banning Halloween, however. There is still fun to be had. Instead of trick-or-treating, the city is encouraging families to have online parties and contests along with car parades.

