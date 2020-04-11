State Goes To Biden, But Here Are The Massachusetts Towns Where Trump Won

As many elections, including for president, are still being counted, Massachusetts has finished voting for president.
As was anticipated, challenger Democrat Joe Biden won the majority vote for president.
Biden won 66% of the vote with more than 2 million ballots cast in his favor.
Incumbent Republican Donald Trump won 34% of the vote with more than 1 million people supporting him at the polls.
The following is a list of communities that went against the grain in Massachusetts and the majority of residents there voted for Trump - Central and Western Massachusetts are in bold:
Acushnet
Agawam
Ashby
Berkley
Billerica
Blackstone
Brimfield
Brookfield
Charlton
Chester
Dighton
Douglas
Dracut
Dudley
East Bridgewater
East Brookfield
Freetown
Granville
Halifax
Hampden
Hanson
Holland
Hubbardston
Lakeville
Leicester
Ludlow
Middleborogouh
Middleton
Millville
Monroe
Oxford
Palmer
Phillipston
Rehoboth
Rochester
Russell
Swansea
Templeton
Tolland
Wales
Warren
West Bridgewater.
