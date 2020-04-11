State Goes To Biden, But Here Are The Massachusetts Towns Where Trump Won

As many elections, including for president, are still being counted, Massachusetts has finished voting for president.

As was anticipated, challenger Democrat Joe Biden won the majority vote for president.

Biden won 66% of the vote with more than 2 million ballots cast in his favor.

Incumbent Republican Donald Trump won 34% of the vote with more than 1 million people supporting him at the polls.

The following is a list of communities that went against the grain in Massachusetts and the majority of residents there voted for Trump - Central and Western Massachusetts are in bold:

Acushnet

Agawam

Ashby

Berkley

Billerica

Blackstone

Brimfield

Brookfield

Charlton

Chester

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

Dudley

East Bridgewater

East Brookfield

Freetown

Granville

Halifax

Hampden

Hanson

Holland

Hubbardston

Lakeville

Leicester

Ludlow

Middleborogouh

Middleton

Millville

Monroe

Oxford

Palmer

Phillipston

Rehoboth

Rochester

Russell

Swansea

Templeton

Tolland

Wales

Warren

West Bridgewater.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.