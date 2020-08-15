Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Soda, Chips, Weed? Marijuana Vending Machines Coming To Massachusetts

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Coming this fall, the state will see its first marijuana vending machines go into action.
Coming this fall, the state will see its first marijuana vending machines go into action. Photo Credit: anna (screen grab)

It’s not the kind of vending machine you see every day in Massachusetts.

Coming this fall, the state will see its first marijuana vending machines go into action.

Boston-based anna is rolling out 14 pot vending machines among its MassachusettsMassachuseetts and Colorado locations.

Through the vending machines, customers will be able to browse in-store items with a touchscreen. But before a person can use one of the vending machines, the staff will check their driver’s licenses and approve payment methods.

The vending machines can hold up to about 2,000 products each. It is not clear which dispensaries will play host to the first weed vending machines in the state. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.