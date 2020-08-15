Soda, Chips, Weed? Marijuana Vending Machines Coming To Massachusetts

It’s not the kind of vending machine you see every day in Massachusetts.

Coming this fall, the state will see its first marijuana vending machines go into action.

Boston-based anna is rolling out 14 pot vending machines among its MassachusettsMassachuseetts and Colorado locations.

Through the vending machines, customers will be able to browse in-store items with a touchscreen. But before a person can use one of the vending machines, the staff will check their driver’s licenses and approve payment methods.

The vending machines can hold up to about 2,000 products each. It is not clear which dispensaries will play host to the first weed vending machines in the state.

